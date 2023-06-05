All Sections
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 5 June 2023, 19:42
Photo by Oleh Syniehubov

Russian occupiers attacked the city of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast with Smerch multiple rocket launchers, killing a man and injuring nine others.

Source: statement by Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast State Administration 

Quote: "Russian occupants attacked Balakliia… As of now, we know about one man killed… According to preliminary data, the occupiers attacked Balakliia with Smerch multiple rocket launchers.

Details: Syniehubov later added that according to emergency medics, there are also nine wounded, three of them in serious condition. According to the official, the Russians have hit the residential area of the city, which is exclusively civilian infrastructure.

Advertisement: