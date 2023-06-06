Power system operating stably despite blowing up of Kakhovka HPP

Despite the Russian occupation forces' blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and the resulting destruction, Ukraine's power system is operating steadily and risk assessments are being carried out.

Source: Press service of Ukrenergo, a national power distribution company

Details: Ukrenergo has pointed out that the hydroelectric power plant has been occupied since the first days of the full-scale war and was mined by the Russians. The plant lost its technological connection, and no power was supplied to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine.

At the moment, electricity generation is sufficient to meet the needs of consumers. The repair campaign at many power plants is ongoing, so fewer power units are operating in the power system and generating electricity.

Ukrenergo urges consumers to distribute electricity consumption throughout the day and to shift the use of powerful appliances from evening hours to other periods of the day.

The attack damaged power grids in Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy and Donetsk oblasts.

There are also damages to power grids in Kyiv Oblast as a result of Russian munition fragments. Power company crews are repairing the grids wherever the security situation allows. There are no new damages to the backbone power grids.

Electricity is exported to Poland in the morning and partly in the afternoon. During the daytime, imports from Slovakia continue. In the evening, there are no imports or exports.

