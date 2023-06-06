All Sections
Freedom of Russia Legion post a video confirming death of colonel of Russian Armed Forces

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 6 June 2023, 13:10
The Freedom of Russia Legion has posted a video confirming the death of Colonel Andrey Stesev of the Russian Armed Forces in the territory of Belgorod Oblast.

Source: message of the Freedom of Russia Legion

Quote: "Video confirmation of the death of Airborne Force Colonel Andrey Stesev.

Criminals like him, who stained their hands up to their elbows in the blood of civilians, are always met with just retribution. Every war criminal will face a decent punishment in court. If they survive, of course, in the meat grinder of the war they started."

Background:

On 5 June, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion announced that  Colonel Andrey Stesev of the Russian Armed Forces was killed on the territory of Belgorod Oblast.

