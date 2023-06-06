Kherson Thermal Power Plant risks being flooded after explosion on Kakhovka dam

Due to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), there are risks of flooding of energy facilities in Kherson Oblast, including the Kherson Thermal Power Station.

Quote: "There are risks of flooding of energy facilities in Kherson Oblast, in particular the Kherson Thermal Power Plant. Almost 12,000 consumers in the city have been cut off due to flooding (Ostriv district), possible problems with water supply. We prepare preventive anti-crisis measures," the message said.

Details: At the same time, the ministry emphasises that there is no direct threat to the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant despite the gradual decrease in the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir.

"Experts of the Energoatom Nuclear power company are constantly monitoring the situation," Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy stated.

According to the Ukrhydroenergo’s latest information [Ukrhydroenergo is the company that owns the Kakhovka HPP – ed.], currently the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir is decreasing at 16 cm/h:

"As of 11:00, 16 sluice gates, the HPP building and an earthen dam insert between the HPP building and the lock, as well as the administration building have been destroyed. The station cannot be restored," Ukrhydroenergo General Director Ihor Syrota said.

Currently, the HPP engineers have drawn up a schedule for the operation of the cascade in order to reduce the loss of water resources.

Background: Earlier, a video was published on social media showing that the Kakhovka HPP was completely flooded.

The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir is rapidly dropping, and authorities have begun the evacuation of the population from potential flood areas.

An uncontrolled decrease in the reservoir’s water level is an additional threat to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). Water from the Kakhovka Reservoir is necessary for the plant to feed the ZNPP’s turbine condensers and safety systems.

