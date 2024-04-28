All Sections
Zelenskyy: Global majority "must force Russia into peace", foundations will be laid in June

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 28 April 2024, 19:12
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the global majority can and should make Russia restore a just peace, and Ukraine Peace Summit in June might lay the foundations for this.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address on 28 April

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We continue preparations for the first inaugural Peace Summit in June, and our team, along with our key partners’ teams, is working to make the Summit truly global. We can say for sure that every continent will be represented – different parts of the world, different views on global developments. But all of them share the same recognition that the UN Charter and basic international conventions are binding documents for every country in the world, including a country like Russia, where madness prevails.

The world majority must force Russia into peace – and it can do this. It is in June that the path to a just peace can begin."

Details: In his address, Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine has fulfilled all the conditions necessary to begin negotiations on its accession to the European Union, and now "it is up to the EU side to fulfil its obligations".

"We are also preparing for the NATO Summit to be held this summer. A strong political signal is needed – the Alliance should not be afraid of its own strength or shy away from its own foundations – every country that shares common values and is willing to actually defend them deserves an invitation to join the Alliance," Zelenskyy said.

Subjects: Zelenskyypeace
