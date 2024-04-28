Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Call-up notices will be issued electronically in Russia as of 1 November 2024, and travel abroad will be restricted for those liable for military service.

Details: On 27 April, the Russian government issued a decree outlining the rules for the operation of two electronic databases: the Unified Military Registration Register and the call-up notice register linked with it.

Meduza reported that this decree has been in the works since the spring of 2023, when Russia adopted several amendments on electronic call-up notices.

The military registration register will launch on 1 November 2024 and will contain detailed records of persons liable for military service. Citizens will receive notifications regarding being included in the register and any changes made to it (for example, the issuing of a call-up notice) via the Gosuslugi [government services – ed.] portal.

Call-up notices will be posted in the call-up notice register and the person liable for military service will receive a notification on the Gosuslugi website; a paper notice will also be issued and sent to the address where they are registered. No later than seven days later, the call-up notice will be deemed served, and the related restrictions will automatically be imposed.

The first restriction concerns travel abroad and will take effect as soon as the draft notice is deemed to have been served. If a conscript fails to report to the military enlistment office within 20 days, they will also be banned from registering as a business owner, conducting real estate transactions, driving a car, and taking out loans.

Those liable for military service can currently leave Russia because the military enlistment offices and the border service do not have an information-sharing agreement. With the launch of the register, those who have received a call-up notice will not be able to leave Russia until they report to the military enlistment office. They will also not be able to apply for a foreign passport.

If a person liable for military service wants to change their data in the military registration register, the military enlistment office will have to verify it. Information provided by the person liable for military service will be deemed unreliable until the verification has been completed.

Background:

On 14 April 2023, Russian leader Vladimir Putin signed a law that makes electronic call-up notices equivalent to the ones served in person, introduces a register of persons liable for military service, and bans evaders from crossing the border.

Later in April 2023, it was reported that electronic conscription notices in Russia would be sent out in test mode during the spring conscription; in Moscow, conscription for military service was expected to be carried out through the Gosuslugi [government services – ed.] portal.

Maxim Loktev, the chief enlistment officer for Moscow, said on 18 April 2023 that conscripts who do not live at the address where they are registered in Moscow are being tracked using the city’s video surveillance system.

Also in April 2023, electronic military conscription notices were sent out in test mode in St Petersburg as part of the spring conscription campaign in Russia.

