New plant will be built very quickly on site of destroyed Kakhovka HPP

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 16:22

Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine’s largest hydropower company, will build a new power plant on the site of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant destroyed by the Russian occupation forces once the country’s territory is liberated, and will do so at an accelerated pace.

Source: Ihor Syrota, Director General of Ukrhydroenergo, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "The hydraulic structures are being eroded and we understand that we will have to build a new station very quickly. We will build a more beautiful and powerful plant on the same site."

Details: Syrota said that Ukrhydroenergo has already begun business discussions on how to quickly block the dam after liberation. Experts from the design institute and builders are involved.

In addition, experts are discussing measures to supply water from the upper reservoirs of the Dnipro hydropower dam cascade to supply areas that will suffer from water shortages. These areas include about three or four oblasts.

The task has been set to drill additional wells in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts to obtain fresh water.

Water will also be transferred from the Dnipro dam cascade to Kryvyi Rih.

Ukrhydroenergo has submitted a new water consumption plan to the Energy Ministry to reduce water use at its facilities.

"We will save water so that when it is necessary to fill the Kakhovka reservoir, we will quickly fill it to provide water to the [affected] regions," he said.

Syrota said that these decisions were made at the meetings of the National Security and Defence Council and the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies held today.

Background:

  • According to Ukrhydroenergo's latest data, the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir is currently falling at 16 cm/hour.
  • As of 11:00, 16 gates, the HPP building, the earthen dam insert between the HPP building and the lock, and the administrative building had been destroyed. The plant is beyond repair.

Advertisement: