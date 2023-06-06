All Sections
71 houses flooded in Kherson Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 6 June 2023, 17:39
So far, a total of 71 houses have been flooded in Kherson Oblast. Evacuation from the oblast is ongoing.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Water continues to rise and flood Kherson Oblast settlements. As of now, 71 houses are known to have been flooded [...]

We are evacuating residents of settlements in the flood zone. A total of 50 buses and a great number of people – volunteers, police officers, and personnel from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and military administration – are involved [in the evacuation efforts]."

Details: Prokudin said that as of 15:30 on 6 June, 1,328 civilians have been evacuated; 43 residents of Kherson Oblast have been evacuated by train, including 3 children. Evacuation is ongoing.

Background:

  • So far, the situation on Dnipro’s right bank in Kherson Oblast has not been considered critical following Russian forces blowing up the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). The left bank has so far sustained much more damage.

