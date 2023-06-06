All Sections
​​1,000 people evacuated from Kherson Oblast, left bank of Dnipro suffered much more

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 6 June 2023, 15:33
PHOTO OF THE STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

No critical situation has been recorded due to Russians blowing up the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) on the right bank of Kherson Oblast; so far, the left bank has suffered much more.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defence Forces of the south, at a briefing, quoted by Interfax-Ukraine; State Emergency Service 

Quote from Humeniuk: "On the right bank, critical situations have not actually been recorded in those settlements where the water is rising. In particular, the oblast centre has not been critically affected; there is flooding of some neighbourhoods, residential areas and streets.

Nevertheless, the evacuation was organised because the water level continues to rise, and according to preliminary estimates by experts, the water will reach a critical level somewhere around 13:00. The situation is being monitored. All services are working."

Details: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that as of 15:00 on 6 June, emergency workers, Ukrainian National Police and volunteers have evacuated about 1,300 people so far.

 

Speaking about the situation on the left bank, Humeniuk noted that the aggressor country "jammed" the connection so that people did not have the opportunity to receive competent recommendations and to communicate with the territory controlled by Ukraine.

She added that due to the rising water level, water mine danger has increased, and she also advised local residents not to try to evacuate on their own. 

"I don't think that the occupiers will calmly watch civilians evacuate from the left bank to the right, so I don't advise taking risks. It's much better to go deeper into the left bank and organise the evacuation there," Humeniuk explained. 

The Defence Forces also emphasised that the geographically lower left bank has been affected much more so far.

