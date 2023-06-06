All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


​​1,000 people evacuated from Kherson Oblast, left bank of Dnipro suffered much more

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 6 June 2023, 15:33
​​1,000 people evacuated from Kherson Oblast, left bank of Dnipro suffered much more
PHOTO OF THE STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

No critical situation has been recorded due to Russians blowing up the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) on the right bank of Kherson Oblast; so far, the left bank has suffered much more.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defence Forces of the south, at a briefing, quoted by Interfax-Ukraine; State Emergency Service 

Quote from Humeniuk: "On the right bank, critical situations have not actually been recorded in those settlements where the water is rising. In particular, the oblast centre has not been critically affected; there is flooding of some neighbourhoods, residential areas and streets.

Advertisement:

Nevertheless, the evacuation was organised because the water level continues to rise, and according to preliminary estimates by experts, the water will reach a critical level somewhere around 13:00. The situation is being monitored. All services are working."

Details: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that as of 15:00 on 6 June, emergency workers, Ukrainian National Police and volunteers have evacuated about 1,300 people so far.

 

Speaking about the situation on the left bank, Humeniuk noted that the aggressor country "jammed" the connection so that people did not have the opportunity to receive competent recommendations and to communicate with the territory controlled by Ukraine.

She added that due to the rising water level, water mine danger has increased, and she also advised local residents not to try to evacuate on their own. 

"I don't think that the occupiers will calmly watch civilians evacuate from the left bank to the right, so I don't advise taking risks. It's much better to go deeper into the left bank and organise the evacuation there," Humeniuk explained. 

The Defence Forces also emphasised that the geographically lower left bank has been affected much more so far.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: