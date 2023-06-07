All Sections
Ukrainian defenders kill 880 occupiers and destroy 13 tanks and a jet – General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 7 June 2023, 08:07
Ukrainian defenders kill 880 occupiers and destroy 13 tanks and a jet – General Staff
PHOTO: THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

The Ukrainian Armed Forces killed about 880 occupiers over the past day, bringing the total number of invaders killed to 212,030 soldiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 7 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 212,030 (+880) military personnel
  • 3,873 (+13) tanks
  • 7,560 (+17) armoured combat vehicles
  • 3,640 (+37) artillery systems
  • 594 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 352 (+1) air defence systems
  • 314 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 299 (+0) helicopters
  • 3,219 (+7) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 1,171 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats
  • 6,349 (+17) vehicles and tankers
  • 492 (+3) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

