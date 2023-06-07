Ukrainian defenders kill 880 occupiers and destroy 13 tanks and a jet – General Staff

PHOTO: THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

The Ukrainian Armed Forces killed about 880 occupiers over the past day, bringing the total number of invaders killed to 212,030 soldiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 7 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 212,030 (+880) military personnel

3,873 (+13) tanks

7,560 (+17) armoured combat vehicles

3,640 (+37) artillery systems

594 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems

352 (+1) air defence systems

314 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft

299 (+0) helicopters

3,219 (+7) operational-tactical UAVs

1,171 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

6,349 (+17) vehicles and tankers

492 (+3) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

