Ukrainian defenders kill 880 occupiers and destroy 13 tanks and a jet – General Staff
Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 08:07
The Ukrainian Armed Forces killed about 880 occupiers over the past day, bringing the total number of invaders killed to 212,030 soldiers.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 7 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 212,030 (+880) military personnel
- 3,873 (+13) tanks
- 7,560 (+17) armoured combat vehicles
- 3,640 (+37) artillery systems
- 594 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 352 (+1) air defence systems
- 314 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft
- 299 (+0) helicopters
- 3,219 (+7) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,171 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 6,349 (+17) vehicles and tankers
- 492 (+3) special vehicles
The data is being confirmed.
