Ukrenergo explains how explosion of Kakhovka HPP affects energy system

Almost 20,000 consumers were left without electricity in Kherson and neighbouring settlements due to the flood created by the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP by the Russians.

Source: This was reported by the press services of Ukrenergo and the Ministry of Energy.

Details: In addition, the pumping station of the Kherson TTP was flooded. The main capacities of the thermal power plant are still outside the risk zone.

Ukrenergo and Ukrhydroenergo are developing scenarios for further balanced operation of the energy system, taking into account the consequences of the destruction of the hydroelectric power plant. In order to reduce the amount of water entering the Kakhovka reservoir to reduce flooding, the operating mode of hydroelectric power stations is changing.

In Kherson, 129 transformer substations were flooded and damaged. Additionally, two solar power plants were flooded in Mykolaiv Oblast due to the flood.

The situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP is constantly monitored by Energoatom experts, and there is currently no direct threat to it.

The Russians are shelling the frontline regions; in Donetsk Oblast, seven settlements have been cut off due to hostilities. The Russians shelled the premises of one of the power plants, but the plant is working.

As a result of previous shelling, some of consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv oblasts also remain without electricity.

The energy system of the country is stable; there is no shortage of electricity. Due to long-term repairs at many thermal power units and some nuclear power plants, the operator urges people to distribute the use of electricity throughout the day and to transfer the use of powerful devices from the evening to other periods of the day.

"However, due to the undermining of the Kakhovka HPP, in the future, there may be difficulties with recovery and establishment of a stable electricity supply for consumers of the adjacent territories after their liberation," the Ministry of Energy notes.

The volume of imported electricity yesterday was 126 MWh, and the volume of exported electricity to Poland reached 800 MWh. The export to Poland is carried out from 10:00 to 15:00, and the import from Slovakia takes place from 16:00 to 19:00. During the evening consumption peak, there are no imports and exports.

