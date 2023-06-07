All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Blowing up of Kakhovka HPP: the only state-run sturgeon breeding plant completely flooded

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 16:48

As a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP, the only state-run sturgeon farm in Ukraine, the Experimental Dnipro Sturgeon Fish Breeding Plant, has been flooded.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Details: This is a direct threat to the further reproduction of sturgeon populations, which may lead to the disappearance of these relict species in Ukraine's water bodies.

 

"Each year, the plant housed more than 1.5 million sturgeon juveniles. Currently, the scale of the destruction and the extent of the damage are being ascertained.

Advertisement:

Considering the special protection status of sturgeon species, the destruction of the sturgeon farm will have extremely negative consequences for the environment of Ukraine and the countries of the Black Sea basin," the ministry emphasised.

The Experimental Dnipro Sturgeon Fish Breeding Plant is located in the village of Dniprovske, Bilozerka district, Kherson Oblast.

"It has worked since 1984 and compensated for the reproduction of sturgeon species in Ukraine, which lost the opportunity of natural reproduction due to the regulation of the Dnipro [river] by a cascade of reservoirs," the message says.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Losses to the fishing industry from the death of adults alone could reach 95,000 tonnes, or about 4 billion hryvnias [approximately US$108,000]. In total, according to preliminary estimates, losses from the death of all biological resources will amount to up to 10.5 billion hryvnias [about US$283,000].

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
23:09
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia: Collapse of Russia after the war is possible, but there also are other scenarios
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
All News
Advertisement: