All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Family supplied with water by drone saved from flooded house

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 20:24

A family, which escaped flooding on the roof of the house after the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) was blown up, was saved from the temporarily occupied left-bank territory of Kherson Oblast.

A woman and two children were trapped on the roof of their flooded house in the country cottage cooperative Chaiki-2, which is located near the town of Oleshky and has been in the grey zone for a long time.

The Ukrainian troops supplied them with water using a drone and then managed to save them, as reported by Hromadske media outlet.

Advertisement:

At the moment, a mother with children is in the city of Kherson.

Earlier, the members of the 406th Brigade recorded a video from a drone showing people hiding on the roof of a flooded house.

It can be seen in the video that the family noticed the drone, and a boy pleaded to save them.

The soldiers informed the emergency workers about the family.

On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), flooding 29 settlements in Kherson Oblast. 

In occupied Oleshky, there have already been the first deaths from the flooding.

It is not yet known how many people died, said Yevhen Ryshchuk,  the mayor of the town.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: