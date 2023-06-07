All Sections
Family supplied with water by drone saved from flooded house

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 20:24

A family, which escaped flooding on the roof of the house after the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) was blown up, was saved from the temporarily occupied left-bank territory of Kherson Oblast.

A woman and two children were trapped on the roof of their flooded house in the country cottage cooperative Chaiki-2, which is located near the town of Oleshky and has been in the grey zone for a long time.

The Ukrainian troops supplied them with water using a drone and then managed to save them, as reported by Hromadske media outlet.

At the moment, a mother with children is in the city of Kherson.

Earlier, the members of the 406th Brigade recorded a video from a drone showing people hiding on the roof of a flooded house.

It can be seen in the video that the family noticed the drone, and a boy pleaded to save them.

The soldiers informed the emergency workers about the family.

On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), flooding 29 settlements in Kherson Oblast. 

In occupied Oleshky, there have already been the first deaths from the flooding.

It is not yet known how many people died, said Yevhen Ryshchuk,  the mayor of the town.

Advertisement: