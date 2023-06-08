Flooding causes about 20,000 consumers in Kherson and oblast to be disconnected from electricity

Hydroelectric power plants located on the Dnipro River upstream of the Kakhovka HPP are reducing their output to limit the flow of water into the Kakhovka reservoir to reduce flooding. About 20,000 consumers in the city of Kherson and its oblast have been cut off due to flooding.

Source: Ukrenergo

Details: The state-owned company also stressed that on 7 June, from 20:00 to 23:00, the Ukrainian power system received emergency assistance from the Romanian power system due to the insufficient total capacity of Ukrainian power plants to cover evening peak consumption.

Advertisement:

Quote: "There were no imports or exports during these hours.

We would like to remind you that emergency aid is not a commercial import. It is a situational emergency response measure to balance the power system. Ukraine can use emergency assistance from neighbouring countries thanks to the synchronous operation of the Ukrainian power system with the European ENTSO-E power system."

More details: At the same time, electricity generation is currently sufficient to meet the needs of consumers, but the situation in the power system remains challenging.

"In the evening, due to the limited number of power units in operation, there may be a power shortage. Therefore, we ask you to shift the use of power-hungry equipment from evening hours to other periods of the day to reduce the load on the power system and facilitate balancing," the state company stressed.

There are no electricity exports. Imports from Slovakia are planned only from 14:00 to 19:00 Kyiv time.

Quote: "Despite the ongoing damage, we are working to restore power company networks near the frontline. In particular, in Donetsk Oblast, power company crews have restored power to almost 6,000 consumers. The electricity supply has been restored to about 1,000 consumers in Kharkiv and Chernihiv oblasts.

The repair campaign continues at all power facilities damaged during large-scale Russian missile and drone strikes on the power grid. The scope and complexity of the damage require significant resources and time."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!