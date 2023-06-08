All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Flooding causes about 20,000 consumers in Kherson and oblast to be disconnected from electricity

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 8 June 2023, 13:15

Hydroelectric power plants located on the Dnipro River upstream of the Kakhovka HPP are reducing their output to limit the flow of water into the Kakhovka reservoir to reduce flooding. About 20,000 consumers in the city of Kherson and its oblast have been cut off due to flooding.

Source: Ukrenergo

Details: The state-owned company also stressed that on 7 June, from 20:00 to 23:00, the Ukrainian power system received emergency assistance from the Romanian power system due to the insufficient total capacity of Ukrainian power plants to cover evening peak consumption.

Quote: "There were no imports or exports during these hours.

Advertisement:

We would like to remind you that emergency aid is not a commercial import. It is a situational emergency response measure to balance the power system. Ukraine can use emergency assistance from neighbouring countries thanks to the synchronous operation of the Ukrainian power system with the European ENTSO-E power system."

More details: At the same time, electricity generation is currently sufficient to meet the needs of consumers, but the situation in the power system remains challenging.

"In the evening, due to the limited number of power units in operation, there may be a power shortage. Therefore, we ask you to shift the use of power-hungry equipment from evening hours to other periods of the day to reduce the load on the power system and facilitate balancing," the state company stressed.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

There are no electricity exports. Imports from Slovakia are planned only from 14:00 to 19:00 Kyiv time.

Quote: "Despite the ongoing damage, we are working to restore power company networks near the frontline. In particular, in Donetsk Oblast, power company crews have restored power to almost 6,000 consumers. The electricity supply has been restored to about 1,000 consumers in Kharkiv and Chernihiv oblasts.

The repair campaign continues at all power facilities damaged during large-scale Russian missile and drone strikes on the power grid. The scope and complexity of the damage require significant resources and time."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
23:09
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia: Collapse of Russia after the war is possible, but there also are other scenarios
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
All News
Advertisement: