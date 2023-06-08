28,000 fish died: Prosecutor's Office posts photos of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast showing aftermath of Kakhovka HPP explosion

In the village of Marianske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, more than 850 kilograms of aquatic organisms, including fish, died as a result of the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and the draining of the reservoir.

Source: This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

Details: According to the official, about 850 kg of biological resources were lost due to the rapid draining of the Kakhovka Reservoir as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP by the Russian troops.

Quote: "These are carp, approximately 28,000 fish. The coastline has been cleared of fish; it has been disposed of," said the head of the Oblast Military Administration.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

According to him, the fishing industry of the region may lose over 7.6 million hryvnias [about US$206,000 – ed.].

The Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office also showed the aftermath of the blowing up the Kakhovka HPP.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam led to a critical drop in the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir, as a result of which a fish kill occurred near Marianske.

Law enforcement officers add that this could lead to an ecological disaster.

Quote: "Preliminary investigative actions are currently underway with the aim of recording the negative consequences and establishing the amount of damage caused to the environment," the prosecutor's office wrote.

Law enforcement officers have started a pre-trial investigation into the facts of ecocide and violation of the laws and customs of war.

Background: Ukraine may become the first country in the world to receive reparations for environmental damage.

