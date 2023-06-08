9 people injured in Russian shelling during evacuation in Kherson

Russian occupiers have once again attacked the city of Kherson, where evacuation of the population from the flooded areas is ongoing after the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plan. Preliminary reports indicate that nine people were injured.

Source: Prosecutor's Office in Kherson Oblast

Details: According to the investigation, on 8 June, the Russian military attacked the oblast centre and settlements in Kherson district.

Nine people were injured. Further information is being established.

In one of the villages, four local residents were injured in the shelling.

Civilian infrastructure was damaged.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson and Oleshky District Prosecutor's Offices, pre-trial investigations into criminal proceedings for violations of the laws and customs of war have been initiated.

