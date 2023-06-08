NATO has a plan in case nuclear disaster occurs at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – top-official

NATO has worked out plans for different scenarios which may occur in connection with the full-scale war in Ukraine, specifically for a nuclear incident at the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: Baiba Braže, assistant of the NATO Secretary General for public policy, in an interview for European Pravda

Braže remarked that she does not want to speculate about different scenarios which may unfold at ZNPP, mainly due to the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, which poses a threat to the cooling down of nuclear power units.

"There is a clear explanation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the statement of Rafael Grossi, the IAEA Secretary General, concerning the fact that there is a sufficient quantity of water needed for cooling down the power units during the next few months. So now it is important to use this time to prepare for all the possible emergency situations and ensure the absence of risk of a new catastrophe," she stated.

Braže stressed that NATO is a defence alliance, the main task of which is collective defence of 31 member-states and their population.

"So we need plans of protections that will be fulfilled, and for which we must have sufficient and reliable forces, both military and civic. NATO is not only the military. I am telling all this in order to explain. Of course, NATO has necessary plans," she added.

She said that the Alliance "is very cautious" when it comes to any kind of speculation about the nuclear sector, since the issue of nuclear deterrence "causes certain worry in the society".

Earlier it was revealed that Rafael Grossi, Secretary General of the IAEA, will head the next mission to the ZNPP after the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP by the Russians.

