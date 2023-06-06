Director General of the IAEA will lead the mission at the Zaporizhzhia NPP after the dam was blown up

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, will lead the organisation's next mission at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant after Russia blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Source: Grossi announced this after a conversation with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Pravda

Details: "After the disturbing events related to the destruction of the Kakhovskaya HPP dam, next week I will lead the next rotation of our IAEA Support and Assistance Mission at the Zaporizhzhia NPP with a reinforced team," the IAEA Director General wrote on Twitter.

Background:

On 6 July, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the Russian occupation forces have blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), with Kherson Oblast Military Administration confirming this information. Oleksandr Prokudin reported that the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas has begun.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, previously called Russia's blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP a terrible war crime and probably the biggest man-made disaster in Europe in recent decades. The incident was condemned by a number of foreign leaders and European officials.

The Kakhovka reservoir used to supply the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant with water for the cooling pond of nuclear reactors. The Ukrainian Energoatom claims that the decrease in the water level of the reservoir should not affect the state of safety of the ZNPP, provided that safety measures are implemented and if all power units of the ZNPP will be in a "stop" state.

The IAEA also said that there is no "immediate risk to nuclear safety" at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant after the destruction of the Kakhovskaya HPP.

