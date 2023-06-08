One Ukrainian drone attack destroys 3 Russian tanks and 2 infantry fighting vehicles

One drone attack launched by Ukrainian forces on the Zaporizhzhia front has destroyed several pieces of Russian military equipment and an ammunition storage point.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "A new record from the drone army on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Our forces have destroyed three Russian tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles and an ammunition storage point in one sortie. They were operating secret attack drones, which we will tell you about after our victory."

Віцепрем'єр-міністр Федоров показав, як за один виліт бійці знищили три російські танки, дві БМП та склад з боєприпасами pic.twitter.com/DBjRaG7Iom — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 8, 2023

Background: In May, the Army of Drones project reported that 10,000 drone operators have been trained in Ukraine.

