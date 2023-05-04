All Sections
The Army of Drones project trains 10,000 UAV operators

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 4 May 2023, 21:49
The Army of Drones project trains 10,000 UAV operators
Warmate drones, illustrative photo from the "Drone Army" Telegram

During the year of the United 24 initiative, this fundraising platform raised US$325 million, and 10,000 drone operators have already been trained in Ukraine as part of the Army of Drones project.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology and Minister of Digital Transformation, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast 

Quote from Fedorov: "During the year, we managed to raise US$325 million. It is interesting that people support this fundraising from 110 countries around the world."

Details: The Army of Drones project continues to develop. 

Fedorov noted that another round of fundraising was only recently completed and that there will be a new one for UAVs. 

The Army of Drones project concerns both the launch of attack drone companies – with the goal of launching 60 such companies, and the transformation of the doctrine of the use of UAVs, the deputy prime minister added. 

Quote from Fedorov: "We have recently completed the first part of the UAV pilot training project; 10,000 pilots have been trained during this time. That is, the Army of Drones is about the comprehensive development of the UAV sector, both from the point of view of production and from the point of view of their use."

