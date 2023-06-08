All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NATO Secretary General calls on member states to provide support to Ukraine after destruction of Kakhovka HPP

European PravdaThursday, 8 June 2023, 19:28

Jens Stoltenberg, General Secretary of NATO, called on member states of the Alliance to provide Ukraine with emergency humanitarian aid in view of the environmental disaster caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). 

Source: An Alliance statement following a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission, reports European Pravda

Details: It is stated that Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has participated online in the meeting of the Commission, informing the members of the Alliance of the destruction caused by the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP. 

Stoltenberg, on his part, has stated that the repercussions of the flooding will be consequential for thousands of people and called on NATO member states to provide Ukraine with emergency humanitarian aid. 

Advertisement:

The statement emphasises that the member states of the Alliance have voiced their solidarity with Ukraine, and many of them are already providing aid, in particular filters, pumps, generators and equipment for shelters. 

The NATO Secretary General added that long-term and medium-term military support will remain the main topic of the upcoming meeting of the defence ministers of Alliance member states and the Vilnius summit in July. 

Background: On 6 June 2023, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, with Kherson Oblast Military Administration confirming this information. Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said that the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas had begun.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Earlier, US President Joe Biden voiced his readiness to provide necessary help to Ukraine after the Russians destroyed the Kakhovka HPP. 

The European Union applied the Civil Protection Mechanism to provide aid to Ukraine. The first contributions were already made by Germany, Austria, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and the Czech Republic. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
23:09
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia: Collapse of Russia after the war is possible, but there also are other scenarios
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
All News
Advertisement: