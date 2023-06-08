All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NATO Secretary General calls on member states to provide support to Ukraine after destruction of Kakhovka HPP

European PravdaThursday, 8 June 2023, 19:28

Jens Stoltenberg, General Secretary of NATO, called on member states of the Alliance to provide Ukraine with emergency humanitarian aid in view of the environmental disaster caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). 

Source: An Alliance statement following a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission, reports European Pravda

Details: It is stated that Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has participated online in the meeting of the Commission, informing the members of the Alliance of the destruction caused by the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP. 

Advertisement:

Stoltenberg, on his part, has stated that the repercussions of the flooding will be consequential for thousands of people and called on NATO member states to provide Ukraine with emergency humanitarian aid. 

The statement emphasises that the member states of the Alliance have voiced their solidarity with Ukraine, and many of them are already providing aid, in particular filters, pumps, generators and equipment for shelters. 

The NATO Secretary General added that long-term and medium-term military support will remain the main topic of the upcoming meeting of the defence ministers of Alliance member states and the Vilnius summit in July. 

Background: On 6 June 2023, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, with Kherson Oblast Military Administration confirming this information. Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said that the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas had begun.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden voiced his readiness to provide necessary help to Ukraine after the Russians destroyed the Kakhovka HPP. 

The European Union applied the Civil Protection Mechanism to provide aid to Ukraine. The first contributions were already made by Germany, Austria, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and the Czech Republic. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: