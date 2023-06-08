NATO Secretary General calls on member states to provide support to Ukraine after destruction of Kakhovka HPP

Jens Stoltenberg, General Secretary of NATO, called on member states of the Alliance to provide Ukraine with emergency humanitarian aid in view of the environmental disaster caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: An Alliance statement following a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission, reports European Pravda

Details: It is stated that Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has participated online in the meeting of the Commission, informing the members of the Alliance of the destruction caused by the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP.

Stoltenberg, on his part, has stated that the repercussions of the flooding will be consequential for thousands of people and called on NATO member states to provide Ukraine with emergency humanitarian aid.

The statement emphasises that the member states of the Alliance have voiced their solidarity with Ukraine, and many of them are already providing aid, in particular filters, pumps, generators and equipment for shelters.

The NATO Secretary General added that long-term and medium-term military support will remain the main topic of the upcoming meeting of the defence ministers of Alliance member states and the Vilnius summit in July.

Background: On 6 June 2023, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, with Kherson Oblast Military Administration confirming this information. Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said that the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas had begun.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden voiced his readiness to provide necessary help to Ukraine after the Russians destroyed the Kakhovka HPP.

The European Union applied the Civil Protection Mechanism to provide aid to Ukraine. The first contributions were already made by Germany, Austria, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and the Czech Republic.

