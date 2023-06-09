All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Water level in Kakhovka Reservoir continues to decrease, falling by one more metre

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 9 June 2023, 09:24

The water level in Kakhovka Reservoir has dropped by another metre over the last 24 hours and it continues to drop. Since the morning of 6 June, it has dropped by 4.7 metres.

Source: Ukrhydroenergo 

Details: As of 08:00 on Friday, 9 June, the water level of the Kakhovka Reservoir is 11.74 m.

Ukrhydroenergo noted that more than half of the plant's building is under water now. In addition, the earthen insert between the plant building and the lock is already under water, and it is continuing to collapse.

Advertisement:
 
Photo: GETTY IMAGES

Ukrhydroenergo’s hydroelectric power plants continue to accumulate water as much as possible in the upper reservoirs of the Dnipro River in order to have a summer supply for environmentally friendly releases once the Khakhovka Reservoir has drained.

Background:

As of Thursday evening, the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir was 12.5 m, which is lower than the so-called "dead point", below which water intake is impossible.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)

Everything you need to know about the Kakhovskaya HPP disaster

"We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
23:09
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia: Collapse of Russia after the war is possible, but there also are other scenarios
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
All News
Advertisement: