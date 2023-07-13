Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Thursday, 13 July 2023, 01:25
Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 12-13 July.
Source: Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Suspilne on Telegram
Quote from Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration: "Sounds of explosions were heard in the oblast.
I ask everyone to stay in shelters."
Details: Suspilne reported at around 01:15 that the sound of an explosion was heard in Khmelnytskyi.
An air-raid warning is still in force in the oblast.
