Water level in Zaporizhzhia NPP cooling pond stable – Energoatom

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 13 July 2023, 09:12

As of 08:00 on 13 July, the water level in the cooling pond at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant remained unchanged at 16.47 metres. The situation remains stable and under control.

Source: Energoatom, a Ukrainian state-owned nuclear energy generating company 

Details: At the same time, the water level in the thermal power plant canal, from which the ZNPP pond takes water if necessary, is 10.91 metres.

Quote: "Recently, the water level in the canal has not been decreasing significantly, and its indicators no longer depend on the Kakhovka Reservoir.

It is worth recalling that ZNPP units have been out of operation since September 2022, so there has been no active evaporation of water from the cooling pond since then."

Background:

As of the morning of 12 July, the water level in the cooling pond at Zaporizhzhia NPP remained stable despite the Russians' blowing up the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam.

The insurance contract concluded by Energoatom for damage caused by a nuclear incident at Ukrainian NPPs provides for deferral conditions for the Russian-occupied ZNPP, as it is not controlled by the Ukrainian operator.

