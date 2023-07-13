"One mistake could cost us life": National Guardsmen told about battles for Volnovakha

Ruslan and Myron are contract soldiers who took part in fierce battles for Volnovakha in Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine’s defenders had to carry out combat missions under the constant attacks with air bombs and artillery.

The National Guard of Ukraine shared their memories of the events at the front.

Ruslan began his career in the army as a conscript. Then, he realised that he was in a circle of like-minded people. The more a man communicated and studied military matters, the more he wanted to sign a military contract.

When he dared, on the leadership's orders, he began to participate in battles in Donetsk Oblast, particularly in the suburb of Volnovakha.

Military serviceman Myron Photo: National Guard

Ruslan's group was advancing under constant bombardment and artillery fire.

The Russian convoy advanced at maximum speed, making it difficult for the military to take the desired position. As a result, a decision was made to shoot at Russians from an open lane and adjust actions from there to destroy the occupiers, the soldier says.

"At the moment when I was the last one to go to the shelter, a volley from a Grad (a Soviet-made 122 mm multiple-launch rocket system) rang out. It was during the movement, a few metres from me, when a projectile hit. When I came to my senses, I realised that the shrapnel had hit my leg. Comrades immediately dragged me to a shelter and provided medical assistance," Ruslan noted.

Then, barely conscious, he was taken by car to the hospital in the village of Valerianivka, where his treatment journey began. Now the national guard is undergoing rehabilitation to continue working for victory.

For heroism and clear performance of assigned combat tasks, the President of Ukraine awarded Ruslan with the "For Military Service to Ukraine" badge.

In 2021, another national guard-to-be, Myron, signed a contract and plunged into military affairs. He also took part in the battles for Volnovakha.

"The rhythm of life changed. The day was scheduled by the hour: learning, training, and service. Military service teaches discipline and restraint, I can't say that it reflected badly on me. Such skills are one hundred per cent necessary for every man in civilian life," Myron said.

A month before the start of a full-scale invasion, a rotation of National Guardsmen began in the military unit. Then, he moved to Donetsk Oblast. There, he felt the aggravation of the situation on the border of Ukraine.

"This month helped me realise that the time of reckoning has come and one must be ready for any events," the National Guard said.

During the first days of the Russian invasion, Myron and his comrades were ordered to recapture the suburb of Volnovakha.

"We were divided into three main groups, I was in the assault one, [serving] as an assistant grenade launcher," the fighter recalls.

The task of the military force was to arrive at the indicated place, take the best available position there, and strike at the occupiers' equipment.

"It was a reasonable risk; even if I could turn back time, I wouldn't change my decision. Every shot was worth its weight in gold, and one mistake could have cost us our lives.

I charged the grenade launcher and held my breath. With the first shot, we managed to hit the tank that was driving ahead; the convoy stopped for a while due to an unexpected shot", Ruslan recalls.

Then the man, together with other brothers-in-arms, realised that the occupiers could start hitting them with any weapon at their disposal. After completing the combat mission, the National Guardsmen withdrew to a safer place.

Note: The city of Volnovakha in Donetsk Oblast is currently under the temporary occupation.

