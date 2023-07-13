Russian forces strike Kherson Oblast, killing elderly woman
Thursday, 13 July 2023, 13:18
An 85-year-old woman has been killed in the Russian attack on the village of Mykilske in Kherson Oblast.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The Russian invaders launched an artillery attack on the settlement around 12:00. One of the projectiles hit the yard of an elderly woman."
Details: Arriving medical staff pronounced her dead. The woman sustained injuries incompatible with life.
