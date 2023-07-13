Russian forces strike Kherson Oblast, killing elderly woman

An 85-year-old woman has been killed in the Russian attack on the village of Mykilske in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian invaders launched an artillery attack on the settlement around 12:00. One of the projectiles hit the yard of an elderly woman."

Details: Arriving medical staff pronounced her dead. The woman sustained injuries incompatible with life.

