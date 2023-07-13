Netherlands to join G7 security guarantees for Ukraine initiative

The Netherlands welcomes the G7 declaration of support for Ukraine and will join the initiative.

Source: This was stated by Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Wopke Hoekstra, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Twitter, he said he welcomed the signing of such a declaration by the partners.

I welcome the G7 Declaration of Support for #Ukraine, including the announced security arrangements. The Netherlands will join this initiative and will contribute to these security arrangements for Ukraine in close coordination with international partners: https://t.co/M5JsFmaNFj Advertisement: — Wopke Hoekstra (@WBHoekstra) July 12, 2023

Quote: "The Netherlands will join this initiative and will contribute to these security arrangements for Ukraine in close coordination with international partners," the Dutch Foreign Minister said.

"It is crucial that the international community supports the Ukrainians long-term, and counters Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion. The Netherlands is committed to a free, independent, democratic, secure and sovereign Ukraine," he added.

At the NATO summit in Vilnius, the countries of the Group of Seven agreed on a framework document on security guarantees for Ukraine. The leaders agreed not on specific parameters of security guarantees, but on their framework, while specific bilateral treaties will be signed later.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects four or five more countries to join the initiative.

After that, the Czech president announced such intentions.

The Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden also welcomed the G7 declaration on security commitments for Ukraine and announced their readiness to contribute to its long-term security.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





