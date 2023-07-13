Russians shelled village on bank of Kakhovka Reservoir: an elderly man injured

On Thursday evening, Russian troops attacked a residential building in the village of Dudchany, Kherson Oblast, injuring an elderly Ukrainian citizen.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Due to Russian shelling, an elderly man was injured in the village of Dudchany. In the evening, the occupying forces attacked a residential building in the village, as a result of which a 71-year old local resident has been injured."

Details: The man was hospitalised in serious condition. Doctors are providing him with the necessary medical assistance.

Reference: Dudchany is a village in the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast, located on the bank of the Kakhovka Reservoir. The village was liberated in November 2022.

