ECHR announces decision in case of Russia against Ukraine

In a few days, the European Court of Human Rights will announce a decision in the case of Russia against Ukraine, which the Russian Federation filed in summer 2021.

Source: the Court’s announcements, reported by European Pravda

Details: The decision is to be announced on 18 July in the morning. As the Court has stated, "the case concerns the Russian Government’s allegation of an administrative practice in Ukraine of, among other things, killings, abductions, forced displacement, interference with the right to vote, restrictions on the use of the Russian language and attacks on Russian embassies and consulates. They also complain about the water supply to Crimea."

In this complaint, Russia also attempted to attribute responsibility for the MH17 crash to Ukraine because Ukraine did not close its airspace.

"The ECHR has switched on turbo mode in cases involving Russia. This time, it is an interstate case against us, which Russia filed in July 2021 (and which made more fuss in the media then). We are waiting for the announcement to be published... It will be interesting," said Marharyta Sokorenko, Commissioner for the ECHR at the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Background: In the summer of 2021, Russia filed the first interstate complaint against Ukraine with the European Court of Human Rights on 10 groups of charges, accusing Ukraine of the deaths of civilians in 2014, the MH17 crash, attacks on Russian territories, and discrimination against the Russian-speaking population.

At the time, the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice called the Russian lawsuit a "victory over common sense".

The Russian Federation requested the application of the "Rule 39th" regarding the supply of water to Crimea, obliging Ukraine to restore the water supply.

However, the ECHR refused to grant the interim measures requested by Russia.

The Court also decided to continue considering cases against Russia, despite its expulsion from the Council of Europe shortly after the start of the full-scale war.

