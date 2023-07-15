All Sections
European countries are still waiting for US permission to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s – Politico

Saturday, 15 July 2023, 09:09

A coalition of European countries that this week promised to begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets is still waiting for official US approval of the programme.

Source: Politico, citing US and EU officials

Details: Official training can begin only after the US State Department officially signs off on a request for the transfer of instructions, flight simulators and other materials related to the aircraft, which has not yet happened.

The formal request "is still being reviewed," according to Lieutenant Colonel Garron Garn, the representative of the Pentagon, who referred additional inquiries to the State Department despite President Joe Biden's pledge to approve the programme. A representative for the State Department declined to comment.

There is no indication that the US will disapprove of the programme, but requests from the Europeans have been pending for several weeks.

Background:

Advertisement: