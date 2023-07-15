All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


European countries are still waiting for US permission to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s – Politico

Saturday, 15 July 2023, 09:09

A coalition of European countries that this week promised to begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets is still waiting for official US approval of the programme.

Source: Politico, citing US and EU officials

Details: Official training can begin only after the US State Department officially signs off on a request for the transfer of instructions, flight simulators and other materials related to the aircraft, which has not yet happened.

Advertisement:

The formal request "is still being reviewed," according to Lieutenant Colonel Garron Garn, the representative of the Pentagon, who referred additional inquiries to the State Department despite President Joe Biden's pledge to approve the programme. A representative for the State Department declined to comment.

There is no indication that the US will disapprove of the programme, but requests from the Europeans have been pending for several weeks.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: