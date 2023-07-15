Russians attacked Kupiansk district, killing man

On 15 July, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv Oblast, killing a 33-year old man, said Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of the Oblast Military Administration.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "Russia continues to terrorise the civilian population of Kharkiv Oblast. Just now, the Russians have attacked the village of Kolodiaze in the Kupiansk district.

Advertisement:

Unfortunately, a 33-year old civilian man has been killed."

Details: It is specified that, in addition to the deceased, another man has been wounded.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!