Russians failed to advance on 5 fronts – General Staff Report

During the day, 28 combat clashes took place on the front; in particular, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to advance on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts.

Source: evening report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: During the current day, the Russian Federation launched an air strike with two Iranian-made Shahed UAVs and two anti-aircraft missiles against Ukraine. Thanks to the successful combat operation of Ukraine's Air Force, both UAVs were destroyed.

In addition, the Russians carried out 32 airstrikes and 15 attacks from rocket salvo systems. The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

Russia is concentrating its main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts; 28 combat clashes took place during the day.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before. There is no evidence of Russia forming offensive units there. Russian forces are undergoing training and coordination on training grounds in the Republic of Belarus before being deployed to fight in Ukraine.

The Russians maintain a military presence on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. During the day, airstrikes were carried out in the areas of Volfyne, Sumy Oblast, and Ustynivka, Kharkiv Oblast. They carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 20 settlements, in particular, Zalizhnyi Mist in Chernihiv Oblast; Bilokopytove and Progres in Sumy Oblast and Kozacha Lopan, Veterynarne and Krasne, Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers are firmly holding the defence. During the day, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions south of Novoselivske, Luhansk Oblast. An airstrike was carried out in the same area. Dvorichna, Krasne Pershe, Kolodiazne, Novomlynsk and Berestove of Kharkiv Oblast were subjected to Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, during the day, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions east of Vesele, Donetsk Oblast. They carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Nevske and Bilohorivka of Luhansk Oblast and Ivano-Dariivka, Fedorivka and Rozdolivka of Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Nevske, Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Spirne, Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast) were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled all Russian attacks in the vicinity of Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast. The Russians carried out an airstrike near Diliivka, Donetsk Oblast. More than 10 settlements, including Markove, Khromove, Dyliivka, and Vasiukivka of Donetsk Oblast, were affected by Russian shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Pervomaiske area and launched an air strike near New York, Donetsk Oblast. At the same time, the Russians fired artillery at more than 10 settlements, including Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Stepove and Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the defence forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the area of Marinka. The Russians shelled more than 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Katerynivka, and Heorhiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Novomykhailivka area and carried out an air strike in the Blahodatne district, Donetsk Oblast. They shelled the settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Blahodatne.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians are concentrating their main efforts on preventing the further advance of Ukrainian troops. They carried out an airstrike in the area of Mykilske, Kherson Oblast. The Russians conducted artillery shelling of more than 15 settlements, including Levadne, Novodariivka, Huliaipole, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Ivanivka, Kutsurub, in Mykolaiv Oblast; Dniprovske, Zolota Balka, Romashkove, Kizomys of Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson itself.

At the same time, the defence forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, gaining a foothold on the reclaimed territories, inflicting artillery fire on identified Russian targets, and carrying out counter-battery measures.

The Russians continue to use civilian healthcare facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for their own purposes. In particular, it was established that in the settlement of Pokazne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, about 200 patients were taken from the Mykhailivka psychoneurological boarding school in an unknown direction, and the local service personnel were dismissed. In the future, a military hospital for the treatment of wounded Russian servicemen is planned to be located on that territory and on the hospital's premises.

Aviation of the defence forces delivered 9 strikes on Russian personnel concentration areas over the day. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed six reconnaissance UAVs during the day.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit two ammunition depots, four artillery units in firing positions, and two Russian anti-aircraft defence systems.

