Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia

Explosions rang out during an air-raid warning at Zaporizhzhia on the night of 18-19 July.

Source: Suspilne

Quote: "Explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia".

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv and a number of oblasts after midnight on 19 July due to the threat of missile attacks and possible use of attack drones.

