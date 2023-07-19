Air-raid warning issued over danger of drone strikes in number of oblasts

An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv after midnight and the central, northern and eastern regions due to missile danger and the threat of UAVs strikes. An all-clear has been given, however the threat remains.

Source: air-raid warning map, Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in the capital, as well as in the central, northern and eastern oblasts of Ukraine.

The Air Force of Ukraine reported the danger of missile attacks and the possibility of the Russians using assault UAVs.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Missile danger in the northern and central oblasts!

There’s a threat of possible launches of cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft!"

"An air-raid warning [has been issued] in the eastern oblasts due to the threat of possible launches of cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft!"

Update: Later, Ukraine’s Air Force warned that Russia might deploy attack drones in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

At 00:52, an all-clear was given in Kirovohrad Oblast; a minute later, it was sounded in the city of Kyiv and in Kyiv and Cherkasy oblasts.

At 00:56, air-raid warnings were also issued across southern Ukraine, where Ukraine’s Air Force warned of the threat of missile strikes.

Air-raid warnings were also issued in Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad oblasts.

After 01:00, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that four Tu-22m3 aircraft took off from the Mozdok airfield in Northern Caucasus, and another four took off near Ukraine’s eastern border.

At 01:50, the Air Force said that more Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from the Black Sea.

Warnings of possible drone strikes were issued in Cherkasy and Kirovohrad oblasts.

There were also reports of likely cruise missile launches from Tu-22m3 aircraft from the south.

After 02:00, the Air Force reported that more Kh-22 cruise missiles had been launched from the south. Residents of Odesa Oblast were advised to remain in shelters.

At 02:20, another air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv Oblast in light of the threat of drone strikes.

At 02:36, an all-clear was issued in southern Ukraine.

After 03:00, an all-clear was issued in Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Around 04:00, a high threat of drone strikes was reported in Cherkasy Oblast.

At 04:41, another air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv.

A threat of Russian drone strikes was also reported in Zhytomyr Oblast.

Meanwhile, an all-clear was sounded in Poltava, Sumy, Kirovohrad and Chernihiv oblasts.

Soon after 05:00, air-raid warnings were also issued in western Ukraine, including in Khmelnytskyi and Rivne oblasts. Ukraine’s Air Force warned residents of those oblasts about the threat of Shahed drone strikes.

At 05:19, another air-raid warning was issued in Donetsk Oblast, while the all-clear was sounded in Cherkasy Oblast.

At 05:26, a new air-raid warning was issued in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

"Air-raid warnings in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts were issued in light of enemy aircraft activity," the Air Force reported.

At 05:40, the all-clear was given in the city of Kyiv and in Kyiv Oblast.

As of 06:25, the all-clear was given in most Ukrainian oblasts, except for Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr and Rivne oblasts.

After 07:00, the all-clear was given in the rest of the oblasts.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!