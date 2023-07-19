All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Croatia offers its ports for Ukrainian agricultural products export

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 09:04

Croatia has offered its railway network and ports in the Adriatic Sea to transport Ukrainian food via alternative routes due to Russia's blocking of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Source: Ukrinform citing Frano Matušić, State Secretary of the Croatian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at a UN General Assembly meeting during open debates at ministerial level, dedicated to the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

Quote: "Croatia is ready to help find new routes for the exports of Ukrainian grain. Croatian railways and ports in the Adriatic Sea are one of the possible alternative routes."

Advertisement:

Details: Matušić emphasised that Russia's decision to terminate the agreement provokes the threat of famine in many parts of the planet.

The State Secretary of the Croatian Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that his country has supported Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale war and is ready to support it as long as it will take.

Background:

  • The EU is seeking to transport more Ukrainian grain by road and rail to compensate for Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
  • On 17 July, the Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov announced the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told RIA Novosti that Russia officially informed Türkiye and Ukraine, as well as the UN secretariat, of objections to the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
  • Recently, Russia has regularly threatened not to extend the grain corridor, despite calls from the UN and Türkiye, which brokered the agreement. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: