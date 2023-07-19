Croatia offers its ports for Ukrainian agricultural products export

Croatia has offered its railway network and ports in the Adriatic Sea to transport Ukrainian food via alternative routes due to Russia's blocking of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Source: Ukrinform citing Frano Matušić, State Secretary of the Croatian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at a UN General Assembly meeting during open debates at ministerial level, dedicated to the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

Quote: "Croatia is ready to help find new routes for the exports of Ukrainian grain. Croatian railways and ports in the Adriatic Sea are one of the possible alternative routes."

Details: Matušić emphasised that Russia's decision to terminate the agreement provokes the threat of famine in many parts of the planet.

The State Secretary of the Croatian Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that his country has supported Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale war and is ready to support it as long as it will take.

Background:

The EU is seeking to transport more Ukrainian grain by road and rail to compensate for Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

On 17 July, the Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov announced the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told RIA Novosti that Russia officially informed Türkiye and Ukraine, as well as the UN secretariat, of objections to the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Recently, Russia has regularly threatened not to extend the grain corridor, despite calls from the UN and Türkiye, which brokered the agreement.

