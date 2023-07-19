All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians retreat from their positions near Orikhovo-Vasylivka

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 09:33
Russians retreat from their positions near Orikhovo-Vasylivka
Orikhovo-Vasylivka, DeepState map

Andrii Kovalov, Spokesman for the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, has stated that the Defence Forces of Ukraine have driven the Russian forces out from their positions near Orikhovo-Vasylivka on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Military Media Center

Details: Kovalov reported that Ukrainian troops on the Bakhmut front are conducting offensive operations north and south of the city of Bakhmut.

Quote: "In the course of hostilities, the Russian occupiers were forced to retreat from their positions northeast of Orikhovo-Vasylivka."

Advertisement:

Details: The General Staff spokesman said that Ukraine’s Defence Forces have had partial success, consolidating their positions, while the Russian forces are putting up strong resistance, using reserves, and suffering heavy losses.

Kovalev also said that Ukrainian troops have been successful on the Velyka Novosilka-Staromaiorske and Novosilka-Staromaiorske fronts, and are consolidating their positions.

The Ukrainian military "is inflicting fire damage with artillery on identified enemy targets, and carrying out counter-battery measures," he added.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: