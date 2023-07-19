Russians retreat from their positions near Orikhovo-Vasylivka

Andrii Kovalov, Spokesman for the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, has stated that the Defence Forces of Ukraine have driven the Russian forces out from their positions near Orikhovo-Vasylivka on the Bakhmut front.

Details: Kovalov reported that Ukrainian troops on the Bakhmut front are conducting offensive operations north and south of the city of Bakhmut.

Quote: "In the course of hostilities, the Russian occupiers were forced to retreat from their positions northeast of Orikhovo-Vasylivka."

Details: The General Staff spokesman said that Ukraine’s Defence Forces have had partial success, consolidating their positions, while the Russian forces are putting up strong resistance, using reserves, and suffering heavy losses.

Kovalev also said that Ukrainian troops have been successful on the Velyka Novosilka-Staromaiorske and Novosilka-Staromaiorske fronts, and are consolidating their positions.

The Ukrainian military "is inflicting fire damage with artillery on identified enemy targets, and carrying out counter-battery measures," he added.

