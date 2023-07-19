All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians retreat from their positions near Orikhovo-Vasylivka

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 09:33
Russians retreat from their positions near Orikhovo-Vasylivka
Orikhovo-Vasylivka, DeepState map

Andrii Kovalov, Spokesman for the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, has stated that the Defence Forces of Ukraine have driven the Russian forces out from their positions near Orikhovo-Vasylivka on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Military Media Center

Details: Kovalov reported that Ukrainian troops on the Bakhmut front are conducting offensive operations north and south of the city of Bakhmut.

Advertisement:

Quote: "In the course of hostilities, the Russian occupiers were forced to retreat from their positions northeast of Orikhovo-Vasylivka."

Details: The General Staff spokesman said that Ukraine’s Defence Forces have had partial success, consolidating their positions, while the Russian forces are putting up strong resistance, using reserves, and suffering heavy losses.

Kovalev also said that Ukrainian troops have been successful on the Velyka Novosilka-Staromaiorske and Novosilka-Staromaiorske fronts, and are consolidating their positions.

The Ukrainian military "is inflicting fire damage with artillery on identified enemy targets, and carrying out counter-battery measures," he added.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: