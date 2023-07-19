Russians attacked two Black Sea ports at night: grain terminals damaged

On the night of 19 July, Russia attacked the grain terminals in the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, as a result of which the traders' infrastructure was damaged.

Source: This was announced by Oleksandr Kubrakov, the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and the Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure.

Quote: "Russia continues to terrorise the world even after withdrawing from the Grain Initiative. Grain terminals and port infrastructure in the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk have been attacked," the minister wrote.

Kubrakov specified that the grain infrastructure of international and Ukrainian traders and carriers Kernel, Viterra, and CMA CGM Group was damaged. The port infrastructure, which is involved in the operation of the grain corridor, was also attacked the night before, and the tanks and berths of the Odesa port were damaged.

Quote: "An attack on grain terminals is an act of aggression against the world. The goal of Russian terrorists is the destruction of any means of supplying grain to world markets. The terrorist state is at war not only with Ukraine but with the population of Africa and Asia, for whom this grain is a matter of survival.

The world must protect grain and port infrastructure. This is a guarantee, first of all, for the food security of the world," he summarised.

As a result of the Russian night attack on Odesa Oblast, Russian missiles hit the territory of the Odesa port; missiles left a crater in the city of Odesa,and storage points with tobacco and fireworks were damaged (firefighters are extinguishing the fire at the moment); tourist bases and hotels were damaged in the oblast, and 12 people sought medical assistance.

Earlier, UP wrote that after the withdrawal from the "grain agreement", Russian missile strikes on foreign ships are unlikely. However, the aggressor state can still fire missiles at the terminals where the ships will be parked or create a mine hazard.

