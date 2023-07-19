All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Almost 500 pieces of non-military equipment observed near Wagner camp in Belarus

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 19 July 2023, 18:40
Almost 500 pieces of non-military equipment observed near Wagner camp in Belarus

In Belarus, there are about half a thousand units of wheeled transport equipment near the Wagner Group tent city.

Source: Radio Liberty Belarus service

Details: Journalists analysed satellite images from Planet Labs from 19 July and came to the conclusion that, in total, there are at least 485 pieces of equipment near the tent city near the village of Tsel.

Advertisement:

Most likely, this is the equipment that was in the convoys that were fixed the other day on the M5 Gomel-Minsk highway.

Quote: "Including:

  • about 55 tents, some with trailers;
  • about 320 cars similar in size to UAZ pickups, vans, UAZ minibuses, Gazelle-type minibuses, UAZ Patriots, and passenger cars;
  • about 45 buses with various modifications;
  • about 65 trucks of various modifications, including at least eight platforms with equipment, mainly construction.

Almost all the equipment is located near buildings that look like warehouses, as well as the car park of the military town. It can be seen that some of the machines are in such a position that they may be being unloaded. Some cars are parked near the tents themselves.

Heavy military equipment is not visible among the observed objects."

Background:

  • Recently, convoys of fighters of the Wagner Group have arrived in Belarus.
  • Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), allegedly spoke to the mercenaries who came to Belarus and said that they would be engaged in the training of the Belarusian army.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: