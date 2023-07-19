Ukraine may consider mirror measures in event EU extends agricultural export restrictions

Ukraine can apply mirror measures to the EU’s extension of restrictions on agricultural exports to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania after 15 September.

Source: Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Trade, during a meeting with the European Business Association, Interfax-Ukraine reports

Quote: "The president, the prime minister, and all of us [the government - ed.] stand in the position that 15 September is the final critical date. After it, there can be no continuation of these restrictions that existed for Ukraine," she said.

Details: According to Svyrydenko, the ban on the export of wheat, barley, rapeseed and sunflower seeds to these five countries is "discriminatory on the part of the closest neighbours, especially when Ukraine has an enemy at sea".

Quote: "It looks to us like a not-so-friendly move, to say the least… Therefore, in all negotiations, from the president to all ministries, we insist that 15 September is a critical, final date, after which we do not see the possibility of extending these terms. This is discrimination against Ukraine," the minister emphasised.

Details: Answering the question of what will happen if the ban is still extended, Svyrydenko noted that in this case, Ukraine is forced to consider mirror measures.

Quote: "I would not like to speak out loud and believe that this is a realistic step, but we think that some mirror measures can be applied," she emphasised.

Details: At the same time, Svyrydenko refused to comment on the withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and said that the Ministry of Economy would take a break since this issue was under the jurisdiction of the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development.

Background: On Wednesday, 19 June, five Central European members of the European Union – Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia – jointly appealed to the EU to extend the ban on imports of Ukrainian grain after 15 September.

