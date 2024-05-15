Slovak PM in hospital after attempt on his life

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has been shot after a government meeting in the town of Handlová. He was taken to hospital by helicopter.

Source: Aktuality, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Matej Neumann, spokesperson for the Slovak Interior Minister, confirmed that the Slovak government's leader had been attacked.

According to Aktuality, the wounded Slovak premier was taken to hospital by helicopter.

The Slovak media outlet Pluska said Fico’s condition is very serious. He was reportedly hit by two or three bullets in the chest and stomach. Up to five shots may have been fired.

Denník N added that the shooting took place as the prime minister addressed the crowd in front of a House of Culture where the government had just been meeting.

A journalist from Denník N reported having been nearby and hearing many shots being fired, although he did not witness the incident. Then he saw security guards lift Fico up from the ground, place him in a car and drive away.

Eyewitnesses said the prime minister went over to speak to some people who had greeted him, whereupon numerous bullets were fired. Fico then fell to the ground.

The police detained the suspected attacker and sealed off the area. At the same time, those inside the House of Culture were evacuated. The security detail ensured the safety of the other members of the cabinet.

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has opposed sending Slovak soldiers to Ukraine.

He also insulted a successful Slovak campaign to raise funds for weapons for Ukraine, describing it as a symbolic gesture "like farting into a tree" (a Czech idiom for "a drop in the ocean").

Prior to that, on 24 April, the Slovak government led by Fico approved a reform of the country's public broadcasting that includes closing down the present broadcaster, Radio and Television of Slovakia (RTVS), prompting massive protests around the country.

