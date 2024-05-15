All Sections
Slovak PM assassination attempt: Fico in "life-threatening" condition, next few hours will be critical

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 15 May 2024, 17:15
Slovak PM assassination attempt: Fico in life-threatening condition, next few hours will be critical
Robert Fico. photo: Getty Images

A formal statement has been released on the Facebook account of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico regarding the attempt on his life. The post states that his condition is "life-threatening".

Source: European Pravda

Details: The post on Fico's Facebook page briefly states that he was shot several times, "and is now in a life-threatening condition".

Quote: "He is currently being taken by helicopter to Banská Bystrica, since the journey to Bratislava would take too long given the urgency of the situation. The next few hours will decide everything."

Fico's Facebook page does not clarify the extent of his wounds, but the Slovak portal Aktuality has reported that the Slovak prime minister was injured in the abdomen. This has been confirmed by The Guardian and a representative of Fico’s Smer (Social Democracy) party. 

Previously:

  • On 15 May, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot after a government meeting and taken to hospital.
  • Eyewitnesses say the prime minister approached some people who had greeted him, at which point numerous bullets were fired. The government leader then fell to the ground.

Subjects: Slovakia
