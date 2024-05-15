Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to reports of an assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico earlier on Wednesday.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Describing the attack on the Slovak politician as "appalling", Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine "strongly condemn[s] this act of violence against our neighbouring partner state's head of government".

"Every effort should be made to ensure that violence does not become the norm in any country, form, or sphere. We sincerely hope Robert Fico recovers soon and express our solidarity with the people of Slovakia," the president concluded.

On 15 May, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot after a government meeting and taken to hospital.

Жахливий напад на Прем'єр-міністра Словаччини Роберта Фіцо.



Рішуче засуджуємо цей акт насильства проти очільника уряду нашої сусідньої держави-партнера. Слід зробити все можливе, щоб насильство не стало нормою в жодній країні, у жодній формі та в жодній сфері.



Щиро сподіваємося… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 15, 2024

Eyewitnesses say the prime minister approached some people who had greeted him, at which point numerous bullets were fired. The government leader then fell to the ground.

Slovak media outlets have reported that Fico was shot by a 71-year-old man from the city of Levice in the country's west.

A formal statement regarding the attempt on his life has been posted on Fico’s Facebook account. The post states that he is in a "life-threatening" condition.

