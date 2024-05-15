Special forces from Ukraine's National Guard kill 20 Russian assault troops in one hour in Kharkiv Oblast – video

Fighters from the 2nd Separate Squad of Special Group Omega have wiped out a Russian assault group on the Kharkiv front.

Source: National Guard of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: A group of 20 assault troops was reportedly wiped out within an hour using FPV and bomber drones.

The National Guardsmen posted a video showing the moment the Russian attack was repulsed.

"Judging from their equipment and tactics, the group was well prepared. The skill of our UAV pilots left them no chance of survival!"

