Special forces from Ukraine's National Guard kill 20 Russian assault troops in one hour in Kharkiv Oblast – video
Wednesday, 15 May 2024, 18:05
Fighters from the 2nd Separate Squad of Special Group Omega have wiped out a Russian assault group on the Kharkiv front.
Source: National Guard of Ukraine on Telegram
Details: A group of 20 assault troops was reportedly wiped out within an hour using FPV and bomber drones.
The National Guardsmen posted a video showing the moment the Russian attack was repulsed.
Харківщина.— НГУ (@ng_ukraine) May 15, 2024
🎥 Один з фрагментів знищення штурмової групи ворога.
Буквально за годину 2 загін #Омега #НГУ знешкодив групу з 20 штурмовиків, використовуючи FPV та цивільні дрони. pic.twitter.com/dpAChzeLYG
"Judging from their equipment and tactics, the group was well prepared. The skill of our UAV pilots left them no chance of survival!"
