Air defence downs all Russian targets in airspace around Kyiv

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 2 July 2023, 03:33
Air defence downs all Russian targets in airspace around Kyiv
AIR DEFENCE. STOCK PHOTO: DEFENCE UA

On the night of 1-2 July, the Russians attacked Kyiv with Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones, which were destroyed by Ukraine's air defence systems.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "Another enemy air attack on Kyiv. This time, the enemy used UAVs – according to preliminary information, these were Shahed loitering munitions. This is the first attack with Iranian-made drones on Kyiv since the beginning of the month and over the past 12 days.

All enemy targets in the airspace around Kyiv were detected and destroyed by our air defence assets and means."

Details: Popko has said in a statement that there was no information on any casualties or damage.

