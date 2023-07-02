All Sections
Attacks on Kherson Oblast: child injured at night

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 2 July 2023, 07:57
Attacks on Kherson Oblast: child injured at night
THE SIGN "KHERSON OBLAST". PHOTO: WIKIPEDIA

A 13-year-old child was wounded in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, the head of the press office of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast 

Details: Tolokonnikov has reported that "the night was loud" (meaning there were a lot of explosions – ed.). 

In particular, the Russian army attacked the village of Mylove in Beryslav district at night. 

A 13-year-old child was caught in the attack and sustained injuries. 

The child was taken to a hospital; there is no threat to their life at the moment, as Tolokonnikov added.

Background: In the afternoon of 1 July, the Russians attacked residential areas of Kherson; one of the shells hit a house and injured two children.

Advertisement: