Russia attacked Kherson: shell hit a house, two children injured
Saturday, 1 July 2023, 13:51
In the afternoon of 1 July, the Russians attacked residential areas of Kherson; one of the shells hit a house and injured two children.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Prosecutor's Office in Kherson Oblast
Details: According to authorities, a 9-year old girl and a 15-year old boy have been injured. Doctors provide them with the necessary assistance.
Firstly, the prosecutor's office wrote that a woman and two children were injured and that the children were in hospital.
Later, the office clarified that they were all "injured" and not wounded.
