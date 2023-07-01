All Sections
Russia attacked Kherson: shell hit a house, two children injured

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 July 2023, 13:51
Russia attacked Kherson: shell hit a house, two children injured
photo: Prosecutor's Office in Kherson Oblast

In the afternoon of 1 July, the Russians attacked residential areas of Kherson; one of the shells hit a house and injured two children.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin,  Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Prosecutor's Office in Kherson Oblast

Details: According to authorities, a 9-year old girl and a 15-year old boy have been injured. Doctors provide them with the necessary assistance.

Firstly, the prosecutor's office wrote that a woman and two children were injured and that the children were in hospital.

Later, the office clarified that they were all "injured" and not wounded.

