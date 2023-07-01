Russia attacked Kherson: shell hit a house, two children injured

In the afternoon of 1 July, the Russians attacked residential areas of Kherson; one of the shells hit a house and injured two children.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Prosecutor's Office in Kherson Oblast

Details: According to authorities, a 9-year old girl and a 15-year old boy have been injured. Doctors provide them with the necessary assistance.

Advertisement:

Firstly, the prosecutor's office wrote that a woman and two children were injured and that the children were in hospital.

Later, the office clarified that they were all "injured" and not wounded.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!