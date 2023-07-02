Three children injured in Kherson Oblast in Russian attacks over past 24 hours

The authorities in Kherson Oblast have reported that three children were injured in Russian attacks on 1 July.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Two more adults were injured as well.

The Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast 86 times over the past 24 hours, firing 475 projectiles from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and UAVs.

The Russian army fired 27 projectiles on the city of Kherson.

