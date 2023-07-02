Russians shell high-rise building in Kherson, civilians injured

In the afternoon of 2 July, the Russian occupiers shelled residential quarters in the city of Kherson; several people were injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Around 12:00, it became known that Russia shelled a residential quarter in Kherson.

A pharmacy and a catering establishment came under Russian fire.

A 50-year-old man has his leg injured in the shelling.

After that, the authorities reported that the Russians fired at a high-rise building in Kherson, as a result of which two civilians were injured. They were taken to a hospital.

