All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians shell high-rise building in Kherson, civilians injured

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 2 July 2023, 12:30
Russians shell high-rise building in Kherson, civilians injured

In the afternoon of 2 July, the Russian occupiers shelled residential quarters in the city of Kherson; several people were injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Around 12:00, it became known that Russia shelled a residential quarter in Kherson.

A pharmacy and a catering establishment came under Russian fire.

Advertisement:

A 50-year-old man has his leg injured in the shelling.

After that, the authorities reported that the Russians fired at a high-rise building in Kherson, as a result of which two civilians were injured. They were taken to a hospital.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

photoUkrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
18:16
Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: