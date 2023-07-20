All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Blogger and partner-in-crime of deceased Russian-backed "head" of Kherson detained in Odesa

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 20 July 2023, 14:20
Blogger and partner-in-crime of deceased Russian-backed head of Kherson detained in Odesa
Phot by Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine in the city of Odesa has detained a pro-Russian propagandist and blogger known as the "right-hand man" of Kirill Stremousov, the deceased Russian-installed "head" of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Before the Russian full-scale invasion [of Ukraine], they jointly organised paid-for mass demonstrations to destabilise the internal political situation in the [Kherson] oblast in favour of the aggressor country.

Advertisement:

While part of Mykolaiv Oblast and Kherson were under occupation, Stremousov became part of the local occupation administration of the Russian Federation, and his henchman remained in Ukrainian-controlled territory.

To spread destructive content, he used his own pages and channels on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, as well as on the banned [in Ukraine] social network Vkontakte, with a total audience of more than 100,000 users. On these internet resources, he denied the existence of Ukrainian statehood and the Ukrainian people."

Details: The man also called on Ukrainians to avoid being drafted into the Defence Forces, and his videos and posts were distributed by "central mouthpieces of the Kremlin" under the guise of ordinary Ukrainians’ opinions.

The detainee was arrested and served with a notice of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code, including denial of armed aggression by the Russian Federation and actions aimed at seizing state power.

Background:

  • On 9 November 2022, Russian propagandists announced the death of Kirill Stremousov, one of the so-called leaders of the occupying "administration" of Kherson. He apparently died in a car accident.
  • A funeral service for Kirill Stremousov was held in occupied Simferopol.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: