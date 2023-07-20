Blogger and partner-in-crime of deceased Russian-backed "head" of Kherson detained in Odesa

The Security Service of Ukraine in the city of Odesa has detained a pro-Russian propagandist and blogger known as the "right-hand man" of Kirill Stremousov, the deceased Russian-installed "head" of Kherson Oblast.

Quote: "Before the Russian full-scale invasion [of Ukraine], they jointly organised paid-for mass demonstrations to destabilise the internal political situation in the [Kherson] oblast in favour of the aggressor country.

While part of Mykolaiv Oblast and Kherson were under occupation, Stremousov became part of the local occupation administration of the Russian Federation, and his henchman remained in Ukrainian-controlled territory.

To spread destructive content, he used his own pages and channels on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, as well as on the banned [in Ukraine] social network Vkontakte, with a total audience of more than 100,000 users. On these internet resources, he denied the existence of Ukrainian statehood and the Ukrainian people."

Details: The man also called on Ukrainians to avoid being drafted into the Defence Forces, and his videos and posts were distributed by "central mouthpieces of the Kremlin" under the guise of ordinary Ukrainians’ opinions.

The detainee was arrested and served with a notice of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code, including denial of armed aggression by the Russian Federation and actions aimed at seizing state power.

On 9 November 2022, Russian propagandists announced the death of Kirill Stremousov, one of the so-called leaders of the occupying "administration" of Kherson. He apparently died in a car accident.

A funeral service for Kirill Stremousov was held in occupied Simferopol.

