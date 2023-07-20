All Sections
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan called by Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to explain country's help to Russia in evading sanctions

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 20 July 2023, 20:17

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called Idris Kadyrkulov, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan in Ukraine, to receive an explanation concerning Kyrgyzstan supplying Russia with double-use goods.

Source: commentary by Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry on its website

Quote: "On 20 July, Idris Kadyrkulov, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic in Ukraine, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to explain the information about using the jurisdiction of Kyrgyzstan for evading the sanctions against the aggressor state of Russia, mainly supplying double-use goods and advanced components and devices, which can be used for the production of armament," the statement reads.

Details: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry reminded the diplomat that the Kyrgyz Republic, as a member of the worldwide community, must responsibly adhere to the international sanctions policy against Russia.

It was stressed that the re-export of goods, which can be used for improving military equipment, from the territory of Kyrgyzstan to Russia will be considered by the Ukrainian side as unfriendly actions aimed at supporting an invasive Russian war against Ukraine.

Background: Russia is importing Western electric components for its military equipment, evading the sanctions of the US and the EU, and using mediators – companies in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. This was revealed in the investigation by Skhemy, the project of Radio Liberty.

